Pondexter (knee) is expected to be ready for the start of trainging camp Tuesday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Pondexter, who was traded from the Pelicans to the Bulls at the end of August, appears to finally be healthy after multiple knee injuries costed him his last two seasons entirely. The fact that he's expected to practice Tuesday is a good sign that he'll be ready for the start of the regular season, though his injury history alone could result in limited minutes for much of the season. He'll be an extremely risky fantasy option for those even in deeper leagues and it may be wise to take a cautious approach with him until a more defined role is given.