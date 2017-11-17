Bulls' Quincy Pondexter: Heads to bench Friday
Pondexter will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Hornets while Denzel Valentine draws the start, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Pondexter saw 21 minutes during the team's most recent game while Justin Holiday (personal) was out. With Holiday returning, Pondexter head back to the bench, however. On the year, he's posting 4.3 points across 12.1 minutes per game.
