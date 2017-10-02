Bulls' Quincy Pondexter: Out for first two preseason games
Pondexter (hamstring) will miss the Bulls' first two preseason contests, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Pondexter left Saturday's practice with a strained left hamstring, and while it's the same leg on which he's undergone three knee surgeries, the issues are believed to be unrelated. Expect the Bulls to handle the veteran, who has not played in a regular season game since 2015, with caution throughout the preseason. His next chance to take the court will come Friday against Milwaukee.
