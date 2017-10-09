Pondexter (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Cavaliers, Bulls radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.

Pondexter has been dealing with a strained left hamstring for a little over a week now and still isn't feeling healthy enough to take the floor. The oft-injured forward sat out the last two seasons entirely with multiple knee injuries, so the Bulls will likely continue to be extremely cautious with him through the early portion of the season. For now, consider Pondexter questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Raptors.