Pondexter went scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in six minutes during Wednesday's 97-91 loss to the Heat.

Pondexter has made an incredible journey back to the basketball court amid serious health concerns, but he's not a very trustworthy option in fantasy. With that being said, Pondexter is averaging 5.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.4 blocks in 14.2 minutes through five appearances -- and he is yet to get it going from beyond the arc (one-for-12), so his numbers could improve over time if he starts earning more minutes.