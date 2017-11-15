Bulls' Quincy Pondexter: Starting at small forward Wednesday
Pondexter will draw the start at small forward over Paul Zipser for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Pondexter has had a limited role over his past five appearances, posting 2.4 points across 7.6 minutes per game. However, with Justin Holiday (personal) out Wednesday, coach Fred Hoiberg has switched things up, opting to give Pondexter the nod at small forward over Paul Zipser. Through the team's first five games, Pondexter averaged 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds across 15.5 minutes per game -- a role that may be more indicative of what we could see Wednesday.
