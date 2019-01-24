Alkins contributed six points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes Wednesday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 118-109 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

After hitting double figures in the scoring column in his first four G League outings of January, Alkins has topped out at seven points over the last three games. For the season, the undrafted rookie out of Arizona is averaging 13.9 points (on 44.6 percent shooting from the field), 6.0 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.5 treys and 0.9 steals in 28.5 minutes per game with Windy City. Even with the parent club in rebuilding mode, Alkins doesn't look at NBA ready at this point and probably won't play meaningful minutes for Chicago in the second half of the campaign.