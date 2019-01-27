Alkins was recalled from the G League's Windy City Bulls on Saturday, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Alkins will provide the Bulls with a healthy body on the wing after starter Chandler Hutchison (foot) was diagnosed with an injury Saturday that will confine him to a walking boot for at least 2-to-4 weeks. It's unlikely that Alkins will get the first crack at taking Hutchison's spot in the starting five at small forward, however, as Shaquille Harrison, Wayne Selden and Jabari Parker are probably more viable candidates to fill that void in Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.