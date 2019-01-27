Bulls' Rawle Alkins: Moves up to parent club
Alkins was recalled from the G League's Windy City Bulls on Saturday, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Alkins will provide the Bulls with a healthy body on the wing after starter Chandler Hutchison (foot) was diagnosed with an injury Saturday that will confine him to a walking boot for at least 2-to-4 weeks. It's unlikely that Alkins will get the first crack at taking Hutchison's spot in the starting five at small forward, however, as Shaquille Harrison, Wayne Selden and Jabari Parker are probably more viable candidates to fill that void in Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....