Alkins was recalled from the G League on Saturday, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

With Zach LaVine (ankle) expected to miss multiple games, the Bulls will opt for some additional backcourt depth by bringing up Alkins. In the G League this season, he's averaged 15.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steal while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from distance.