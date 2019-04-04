Alkins accumulated 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, and three assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 win over the Wizards.

Alkins finished with a career high scoring total in this his seventh NBA appearance. The rookie has seen double-digit minutes in three of the last four games, and based on the injury report Alkins is likely in line to earn ample time across the final three matchups.