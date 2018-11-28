Alkins struggled to deliver two points (0-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Tuesday's 91-72 road loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Yes, Alkins missed all twelve of his field goal attempts. Through 12 games, Alkins has collected nine starts and is averaging 13.4 points and 5.3 boards per game, including Tuesday's clunker in Westchester. As a team, the Windy City Bulls shot only 25.8 percent from the field from Tuesday, so all the blame for the ugly loss can not be directed towards Alkins.