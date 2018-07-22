Bulls' Rawle Alkins: Signs two-way contract with Bulls

Alkins signed a two-way contract with the Bulls on Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

After going undrafted out of Arizona, Alkins played for Toronto during the Las Vegas Summer League, where he posted averages of 9.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 21.3 minutes. He also knocked down an impressive 42.9 percent of his there-pointers, showing his ability to knock down shots from all over the floor. While the Raptors wanted to bring Alkins to training camp, the Bulls stole him away with a two-way deal and the opportunity to potentially get minutes in a less crowded backcourt. His status as a two-way player means Alkins will be able to spend up to 45 days at the NBA level with the Bulls, while the rest of his time will be with the team's G-League affiliate. In his final collegiate season at Arizona, Alkins averaged 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals, in addition to shooting 35.9 percent from deep.