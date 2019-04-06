Alkins will start Saturday's game against the 76ers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Alkins will get his first career start Saturday, replacing Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot at at small forward. Across seven games this season, Alkins is averaging 3.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 9.7 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories