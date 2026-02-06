Bulls' Rob Dillingham: Omitted from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dillingham (recently traded) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against Denver.
Dillingham appears to have joined the Bulls and is available to make his team debut. He last saw double-digit minutes back on Dec. 27 with Minnesota, meaning Dillingham isn't primed for a fantasy-relevant role right off the bat.
More News
-
Bulls' Rob Dillingham: Traded to Chicago•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Muted role continues•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Available Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Added to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Plays 11 minutes in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Goes scoreless again Tuesday•