Bulls' Robin Lopez: Active Tuesday, unlikely to play
Coach Fred Hoiberg said Lopez will be active for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, but is not expected to play.
Lopez drew the start on Saturday against the Pistons, posting four points, three rebounds, one assist and one block across 17 minutes. However, the Bulls continue to try and get their younger players more reps, so despite being active Tuesday, Lopez likely won't touch the floor in yet another DNP-CD. This will mark his fifth absence over the last six games despite being healthy, so he's well off the fantasy radar at this point. Look for Christiano Felicio to reclaim the starting center role in the corresponding move.
