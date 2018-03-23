Bulls' Robin Lopez: Active, will play 'at some point' in road trip
Lopez (Coach's Decision) is active for Friday's tilt against Milwaukee and will play "at some point during the road trip", Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Lopez has been a DNP-CD over the past three games -- a situation that will apparently change at some point during the team's road trip. That said, over each of the past four games Lopez has taken the floor for, he's played exactly 12 minutes, averaging 7.5 points and 2.0 rebounds.
