Bulls' Robin Lopez: Another 20-point effort Friday

Lopez contributed 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 128-121 loss to the Clippers.

Loez continues to astound with his vintage type performances, scoring at least 20 points for the second straight game. The recent production is one of the more fascinating stories to come out of the season. He has emerged as a must-roster player in all formats despite the Bulls continuing to lose games. He is still on just 52 percent of all rosters and so could be floating around in your league.