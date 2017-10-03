Bulls' Robin Lopez: 'Assured' a starting spot
Lopez, according to coach Fred Hoiberg, is the only player on the team 'assured' a starting spot, Sam Smith of NBA.com reports.
Though the Bulls are in a rebuilding phase, coach Hoiberg is still comitted to the veteran Lopez over the young Cristiano Felicio to start at center this season. It's unclear how many minutes Lopez will play on a nightly basis, though he garnered 28.0 per game last year, putting up 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in the process. Those aren't stellar numbers, but he was certainly useful in deeper leagues last season, especially as a shot-blocker.
