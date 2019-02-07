Bulls' Robin Lopez: Back in starting lineup
Lopez totaled 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and an assist over 29 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.
With Wendell Carter (thumb) out and Bobby Portis shipped off to Washington, Lopez regained his starting role. His modest point and rebound totals are buoyed by his ability to block shots. He'll be in for a solid allotment of minutes for as long as Carter remains out.
