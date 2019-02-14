Bulls' Robin Lopez: Big night against Grizzlies
Lopez scored a season-high 25 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-110 win over the Grizzlies.
While it was his best scoring performance of the season, Lopez hasn't exactly been providing steady production lately, averaging 12.3 points, 3.7 boards and 1.5 blocks in only 22.6 minutes over the last 10 games. With Bobby Portis now in Washington and Wendell Carter (thumb) recovering from surgery, Lopez doesn't have much competition for minutes in the middle, but his fantasy ceiling remains limited.
