Bulls' Robin Lopez: Blocks four shots in loss Sunday

Lopez finished with 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, and four blocks in 26 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 loss to Cleveland.

Lopez was back in the starting lineup for Sunday's game, coming away with one of his better lines of the season. The four blocks were a season-high for the veteran who continues to move in and out of the starting five. Despite this performance, Lopez has no value outside of the deepest of leagues, evidenced by his zero-point outing just 48 hours earlier.