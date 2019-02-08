Bulls' Robin Lopez: Buyout discussions tabled

Lopez, despite previous reports to the contrary, is not expected to be bought out by the Bulls, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

According to John Paxson, "We are not committed to anything right now. My feeling is Robin will be with us." He did add that things could change, though it's unclear how or when. Following the move of Bobby Portis to Washington, Lopez and Cristiano Felicio are the only two centers on Chicago. As a result, Lopez could still play a sizeable role for the franchise this season if he isn't bought out.