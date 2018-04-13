Bulls' Robin Lopez: Career high 11.8 points

Lopez appeared in 64 games with the Bulls during the 2017-18 campaign and averaged 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Lopez actually enjoyed a career high in points-per-game this season along with increasing his field-goal percentage by almost four percent from last season. The former first-round draft pick should look to improve his rebounding total next season though, as it has declined during the past two seasons. Currently, Lopez is signed through next year where he is set to make about $14.4 million.