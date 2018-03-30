Bulls' Robin Lopez: Collects 13 points Thursday

Lopez posted 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 31 minutes in Thursday's 103-92 loss to the Heat.

Lopez played after not seeing the court the last five games, predominantly because Cristiano Felicio (back) sat Thursday night. He got starter's minutes and played well with them, but with the Bulls out of contention, Lopez will take a backseat to the young talent on the roster the rest of the way.