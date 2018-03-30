Bulls' Robin Lopez: Collects 13 points Thursday
Lopez posted 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 31 minutes in Thursday's 103-92 loss to the Heat.
Lopez played after not seeing the court the last five games, predominantly because Cristiano Felicio (back) sat Thursday night. He got starter's minutes and played well with them, but with the Bulls out of contention, Lopez will take a backseat to the young talent on the roster the rest of the way.
More News
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.