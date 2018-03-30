Bulls' Robin Lopez: Coming off bench Friday

Lopez will come off the bench for Friday's action against the Magic, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

With Cristiano Felicio (back) healthy and back in the starting lineup, Lopez will come off the bench. That said, it likely won't be in a significant role, as he hasn't played more than 17 minutes when the team has had a relatively healthy frontcourt since before the All-Star break.

