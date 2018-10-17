Bulls' Robin Lopez: Coming off bench in opener

Lopez will come off the bench for Thursday's season opener against the 76ers, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Coach Fred Hoiberg apparently liked what he saw from rookie center Wendell Carter in the starting five towards the end of the preseason, and Hoiberg will stick with that to open the season. Lopez saw 26.4 minutes per game last year, but could have trouble reaching that mark this season.

