Bulls' Robin Lopez: Continues improbable run

Lopez totaled 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, and four assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 126-116 victory over Boston.

Lopez was at it again Saturday, dropping 17 points to go with six rebounds and four assists. In one of the more fascinating stories to of the season, Lopez has turned back the clock of late, scoring at least 17 points in five consecutive games. Prior to this game, he had blocked multiple shots in three of four games and has been shooting the ball with great efficiency. The Bulls have now won three games in a row and Lopez appears locked into around 30 minutes per night making him an intriguing pickup in competitive formats.