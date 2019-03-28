Bulls' Robin Lopez: Contributes 15 points Wednesday

Lopez finished with 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 118-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Lopez was his usual self Wednesday night, collecting mediocre scoring totals on 50 percent shooting with solid rebounding numbers. On a team that's experimenting with the backcourt, the Bulls have their anchor in the paint for the time being to help assist in the development of the young guards.

More News
Our Latest Stories