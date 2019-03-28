Bulls' Robin Lopez: Contributes 15 points Wednesday
Lopez finished with 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 118-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Lopez was his usual self Wednesday night, collecting mediocre scoring totals on 50 percent shooting with solid rebounding numbers. On a team that's experimenting with the backcourt, the Bulls have their anchor in the paint for the time being to help assist in the development of the young guards.
