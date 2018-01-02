Bulls' Robin Lopez: Contributes full line in OT loss
Lopez posted 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 36 minutes in Monday's 124-120 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.
Lopez was active against his former squad, equaling his season high in assists and blocks while posting his fifth consecutive double-digit scoring effort. The 10-year veteran has been everything the Bulls could have hoped for in a complementary role alongside the team's plethora of emerging young players, and he remains a solid source of scoring, rebounds and blocks for fantasy owners.
