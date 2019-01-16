Bulls' Robin Lopez: Could re-enter rotation

Lopez could return to the Bulls' rotation over the next few games with Wendell Carter (thumb) set to miss time.

Carter was initially expected to miss multiple weeks, but it looks as though his thumb injury is much less serious than initially anticipated. Even so, Lopez could return to seeing minutes in the short-term should Carter miss a handful of games. Coach Jim Boylen indicated earlier in the week that Lopez would move into a decreased role going forward, and that was borne out in Tuesday's game against the Lakers, when Lopez did not see the floor.