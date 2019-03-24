Bulls' Robin Lopez: Does little in loss
Lopez totaled 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the Jazz on Saturday.
Lopez didn't do much in Saturday's matchup with the Jazz, though the Bulls collectively scored only 83 points in a 31-point blowout loss. Lopez can get buckets and swat shots very effectively at times, but his production is too inconsistent. He's a great daily play targeting the right matchups, but he's not as appealing in season-long leagues.
