Bulls' Robin Lopez: Does very little in start
Lopez tallied just six points (3-4 FG), four rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 victory over the Wizards.
Lopez moved back into the starting lineup after a DNP-CD on Friday. Despite the move, he produced very little and only saw action in the first half. He is not a part of the Bulls future and he is going to be in and out of the lineup for the remainder of the season making him almost impossible to own.
