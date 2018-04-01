Bulls' Robin Lopez: Does very little in start

Lopez tallied just six points (3-4 FG), four rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 victory over the Wizards.

Lopez moved back into the starting lineup after a DNP-CD on Friday. Despite the move, he produced very little and only saw action in the first half. He is not a part of the Bulls future and he is going to be in and out of the lineup for the remainder of the season making him almost impossible to own.