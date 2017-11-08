Bulls' Robin Lopez: Doesn't practice Wednesday with sore knee
Lopez is nursing a sore knee and did not practice Wednesday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports. He should be considered day-to-day.
Lopez played just 26 minutes during Tuesday's game against the Raptors despite averaging 32.4 minutes per contest on the year prior, so it's likely he was feeling some pain then. The veteran will sit out Wednesday's practice to rest and recover and should be considered questionable in advance of Friday's game against the Pacers until further word emerges.
