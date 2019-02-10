Bulls' Robin Lopez: Drops 18 points in 19 minutes

Lopez totaled 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, and two blocks in 19 minutes during Saturday's 134-125 loss to the Wizards.

Lopez had a solid night Saturday, continuing to stick in the starting rotation, basically due to there being no other reliable option. He will likely not play starters minutes which limits his value to that of a deeper league player.

