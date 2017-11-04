Bulls' Robin Lopez: Drops double-double Friday
Lopez finished with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes during Friday's 105-83 win over the Magic.
Lopez collected his first double-double of the season Friday -- a mark he hit nine times last year. So far, the most noticeable differences in his game have been both his passing and volume of shots. Coming into Friday's game, he had raised his assists 1.7 per game over the previous season and his shot attempts up 3.7 per contest.
