Bulls' Robin Lopez: Expected to return to rotation after league warning

Lopez will likely return to the Bulls' rotation after the NBA issued a warning to the Bull regarding resting healthy players, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Per Charania, the league has issued a warning to the Bulls after both Lopez and Justin Holiday fell out of the rotation after the All-Star break in a clear effort to improve lottery positioning. Lopez has been a DNP-CD in six straight games, but if the league follows through with its warning, the Bulls may have no choice but to place him back in the rotation. Obviously, this is a relatively unprecedented situation, so it's unclear if Lopez will have to meet a certain quota for minutes or games played down the stretch, but his status is something to monitor heading into Wednesday's matchup with Memphis.

