Bulls' Robin Lopez: Expected to return to rotation after league warning
Lopez will likely return to the Bulls' rotation after the NBA issued a warning to the Bull regarding resting healthy players, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Per Charania, the league has issued a warning to the Bulls after both Lopez and Justin Holiday fell out of the rotation after the All-Star break in a clear effort to improve lottery positioning. Lopez has been a DNP-CD in six straight games, but if the league follows through with its warning, the Bulls may have no choice but to place him back in the rotation. Obviously, this is a relatively unprecedented situation, so it's unclear if Lopez will have to meet a certain quota for minutes or games played down the stretch, but his status is something to monitor heading into Wednesday's matchup with Memphis.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...