Bulls' Robin Lopez: Gets early hook Monday

Lopez registered two points (1-5 FG), one rebound and one assist across 13 minutes in Monday's 104-98 loss to the Kings before being ejected with 4:21 left in the second quarter for a second technical foul.

The big man was particularly animated following his ejection, with teammates having to restrain him and Lopez reportedly flinging a chair in the tunnel on the way to the Bulls' locker room. The 10-year veteran has been on a downturn recently, scoring in single digits in four of the five games prior to Monday. Lopez has otherwise been enjoying a strong season, posting career highs in shot attempts (10.7) and scoring (12.4) across 53 games.