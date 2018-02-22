Bulls' Robin Lopez: Getting night off Thursday
Coach Fred Hoiberg said that he will not play Lopez in Thursday's game against the 76ers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Lopez is the only Bulls player this season to play and start in all 57 games, but his minutes will be drastically scaled back in the final 25 games of the season as Chicago shifts to focusing on the development of their younger talent. Lopez is not expected to be held out of most contests like he is Thursday, but he will she a dramatic decrease in playing time along with fellow veteran Justin Holiday.
