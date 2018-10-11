Bulls' Robin Lopez: Goose egg in 21 minutes Wednesday
Lopez tallied just four rebounds in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 preseason victory over Indiana.
Lopez moved to the bench for Wednesday's preseason clash and struggled mightily with a grand total of just four rebounds in 21 minutes. He is likely still going to be the starting five come opening night but one would think it is not too long before Wendell Carter takes that role from him. Lopez is far from the player he was only two seasons ago and has basically no fantasy value right now.
