Bulls' Robin Lopez: Has minimal impact in return

Lopez scored nine points (4-4 FT, 1-1 3Pt) to go along with two rebounds across 12 minutes during Friday's 99-83 loss to the Pistons.

Lopez made his first appearance since Feb. 14 as a matchup play against Detroit's large front line, and while he played well on a per-minute basis, he ultimately played just a quarter of the game. The veteran's role remains tenuous as the franchise looks to develop its young talent, making him a candidate to return to the pine as soon as Sunday's contest against Atlanta.