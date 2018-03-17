Bulls' Robin Lopez: Headed for bench role
Lopez will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Lopez has started the last four games for the Bulls, but will be replaced in the starting lineup by Christiano Felicio on Saturday. It's unclear if this will be a veteran's rest day for Lopez or if he'll actually see some minutes off the bench, though either way, he can be avoided for fantasy purposes.
