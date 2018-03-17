Bulls' Robin Lopez: Inactive Saturday

Lopez will be inactive for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.

After it was announced that Christiano Felicio was starting at center Saturday, the writing was on the wall for Lopez's eventual absence. He'll pick up the DNP-CD, though he could be back in the lineup as soon as Monday's game against the Knicks. However, even when in the starting five, Lopez logged just 12 minutes in each of the last three games, so he's not someone to target for fantasy purposes.