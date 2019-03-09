Bulls' Robin Lopez: Ineffective in loss

Lopez finished with 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and a block over 37 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the Pistons on Friday.

Lopez played a hefty share of minutes in Friday's loss, though his ample court time didn't translate into much production. Lopez is far from an elite option, but his potential for the occasional big game makes him a cheap punt-play in daily formats. Of course, he can be a boom/bust option as Friday's performance indicates.