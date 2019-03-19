Bulls' Robin Lopez: Leads Bulls with 24 points

Lopez finished with 24 points 11-14 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 116-101 victory over the Suns.

Lopez continues to bound and astound, notching at least 20 points for the third time in the last four games. Lopez has been a revelation since the All-Star break and has been a top-70 player over the past month. He typically doesn't provide as many rebounds as you would expect from a center but is an elite shot-blocker and shoots the ball with tremendous efficiency.