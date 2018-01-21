Bulls' Robin Lopez: Leads team in scoring with 20 points
Lopez had 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 victory over the Hawks.
Lopez was excellent from inside the paint once again Saturday, hitting 9-of-13 shots on his way to a team-high 20 points. He has now scored in double-figures in five straight games but continues to see some inconsistency in his minutes. He is an odd fit for the rebuilding Bulls squad but has taken up the role of veteran leadership with positive outcomes. He will not put up amazing numbers very often but will deliver solid scoring and rebounds with good percentages and some handy defensive stats.
