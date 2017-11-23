Bulls' Robin Lopez: Leads team with 15 points in loss
Lopez posted 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 110-80 loss to the Jazz.
With Chicago's backcourt mostly stifled by the Jazz, most of the Bulls' output was found inside with Lopez pacing the team. Lopez and Bobby Portis were the only bright spots to speak of under the basket, as Lauri Markkanen had a horrible outing and Denzel Valentine was even less effective. The nine-year veteran brings much-needed experience and leadership to this young team and despite their recent woes, Lopez has shown decent production, averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the first 16 games of the season.
