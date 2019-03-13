Bulls' Robin Lopez: Leads way in loss
Lopez scored a team-high 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 loss to the Lakers.
Despite a much more significant role than he had earlier in the season, the veteran center's production remains inconsistent. Lopez has hit for 20 points twice in the last eight games but also scored in single digits twice, averaging 14.0 points, 7.0 boards, 1.8 blocks and 1.6 assists in 33.9 minutes a night over that stretch. As long as Wendell Carter (thumb) remains on the shelf, Lopez should continue drawing a heavy workload.
