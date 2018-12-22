Bulls' Robin Lopez: Logs key minutes off bench
Lopez had 14 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a block across 23 minutes Friday against Orlando.
Lopez served as Chicago's leading contributor off the bench, knocking home his lone 3-point attempt and five of six shots from the field. Bobby Portis (ankle) will be on the shelf for 2-to-4 weeks, so Lopez could be in store for an uptick in playing time. Wendell Carter and Lopez figure to handle the majority of the minutes to be had at center until Portis returns to health.
