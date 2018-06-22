Bulls' Robin Lopez: May see role reduction

Lopez may see his workload reduced, as the Bulls selected Wendell Carter with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Lopez was one of the few veterans on the rebuilding Bulls last season, playing 64 games and averaging 11.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 26.4 minutes. However, he was mostly seeing time since Chicago didn't have an up-and-comer for the position. Drafting Carter solves that issue, and could push Lopez farther down on the depth chart.