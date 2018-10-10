Bulls' Robin Lopez: Moving to bench

Lopez will move to the bench for Wednesday's preseason game.

It may not be anything to read too far into, but both Lopez and Jabari Parker will shift to the bench Wednesday, as Bobby Portis and Wendell Carter, Jr. enter the starting five. Lopez has looked sluggish through three preseason games, scoring just six total points on 3-of-12 shooting in 45 combined minutes.

